Man charged with drunken driving in Auburn crash that hurt 2 people

3 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A Worcester man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk when his car struck a Subaru on Route 20 Thursday afternoon.  The crash injured two people. Police said Jose Acevedo, 43, of 188 Chandler St., struck a 2015 Subaru Outback from behind in the Chevrolet he was driving in the area of Route 20 and Mill Street at 4:48 p.m.  According to police, Mr. Acevedo exhibited signs of intoxication at the scene, and was arrested.

