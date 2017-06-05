Man charged with drunken driving in Auburn crash that hurt 2 people
A Worcester man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk when his car struck a Subaru on Route 20 Thursday afternoon. The crash injured two people. Police said Jose Acevedo, 43, of 188 Chandler St., struck a 2015 Subaru Outback from behind in the Chevrolet he was driving in the area of Route 20 and Mill Street at 4:48 p.m. According to police, Mr. Acevedo exhibited signs of intoxication at the scene, and was arrested.
