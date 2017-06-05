Man charged with allegedly attacking another man found in his Worcester home

One man was injured and another was arrested after a dispute at a Plantation Street residence spilled out onto the road, resulting in a crash Thursday night. Police said the victim suffered superficial slash marks on the rear of his neck, and was taken to an area hospital. A Honda Civic that appeared to have sustained heavy front-end damage ended up perpendicular to the sidewalk in the area of 250 Plantation St. around 7:30 p.m. Detectives arrived and interviewed witnesses.

