Lifestyle | Worcester Pride to Paint Rainbow Crosswalk on Main Street for Pride Week
Worcester Pride has been granted permission from the Worcester Department of Public Works to paint a Rainbow Crosswalk on Main Street for Pride Week. Pride week runs from September 6 to September 10 with the annual parade and Pride Festival taking place on September 9. They welcome participation in and volunteers for community goals and a variety of sponsored events and celebrates those who make specific strides to enhance the visibility of Worcester's LGBTQ community.
