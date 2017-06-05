Lifestyle | Tower Hill to Host "Get Ready for Summer Family Day"
Tower Hill Botanic Garden is inviting families to get ready for summer by hosting a "Get Ready for Summer Family Day." The day will feature a group reading of the children's book "Hold This!" with author Carolyn Cory Scoppettone at 12:30 p.m. Attendees can get a copy of the book by visiting the Garden Shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC