Lifestyle | New Friday Farmers' Market Coming to Worcester Common

New Friday Farmers' Market Coming to Worcester Common

A new Friday Farmers' market will make its debut at the Worcester Common this week as part of the City's #Worcester100 campaign. Guests can visit the Common from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday starting on June 9 and running through September 29. While you can probably find Del's Lemonade somewhere during any month of the year, drinking it in the winter is just not the same as when it is a hot day in the midst of summer.

