Lifestyle | ArtsWorcester to Hold Opening Reception for ONE Exhibit on June 16
"When you simply ask artists to bring a single work, with no limits, an astounding quality emerges. You get their favorite, their most recent, and, usually, their best, in more media than we can even begin to count," "We've run this exhibit four times now, and it only gets bigger and better.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC