Lifestyle | ArtsWorcester to Hold Ope...

Lifestyle | ArtsWorcester to Hold Opening Reception for ONE Exhibit on June 16

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

"When you simply ask artists to bring a single work, with no limits, an astounding quality emerges. You get their favorite, their most recent, and, usually, their best, in more media than we can even begin to count," "We've run this exhibit four times now, and it only gets bigger and better.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J... May 26 Beatleman 1
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr '17 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC