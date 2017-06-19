Lifestyle | Artist Submissions Now Be...

Lifestyle | Artist Submissions Now Being Accepted for "Paris of the 80s" Exhibit

The submission deadline is July 16. Artists will be notified if their artwork was selected on July 18, while the delivery deadline is July 21. Artwork fitting the theme "Paris of the 80's" will be displayed for three months with a special opening reception at the end of July. Art must show the artists interpretation of Paris of the 80's, and must not have been previously exhibited in the Worcester Windows gallery.

