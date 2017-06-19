Lifestyle | 10 Things You Must See at MASSive Comic Con 2017
MASSive Comic Con returns to Worcester's DCU Center this weekend with some big celebrities and plenty of other things to see. The event also features dozens of artists and writers from well known comics like Wonder Woman, Spider-Man and Harley Quinn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|4 hr
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Sun
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Sat
|Brown
|1
|Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b...
|Jun 23
|Buddy
|1
|Dianne Williamson
|Jun 18
|Go To Hell
|1
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC