John Adams Meets Alarm Will Sound via Podcast and More
Stick with me through this introduction, girls and boys, because the wild and wacky music I'm about to discuss is worth it! Scan any "A" list of living American composers, and the names of two Pulitzer Prize in Music recipients with the last name of Adams inevitably appears: John Adams , and John Luther Adams . Although a third Adams, John Adams' son Samuel Adams is fast emerging as a major composer, we'll spend the next two weeks exploring new recordings of music by the two elder Johns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereophile.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC