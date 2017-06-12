John Adams Meets Alarm Will Sound via Podcast and More

Stick with me through this introduction, girls and boys, because the wild and wacky music I'm about to discuss is worth it! Scan any "A" list of living American composers, and the names of two Pulitzer Prize in Music recipients with the last name of Adams inevitably appears: John Adams , and John Luther Adams . Although a third Adams, John Adams' son Samuel Adams is fast emerging as a major composer, we'll spend the next two weeks exploring new recordings of music by the two elder Johns.

