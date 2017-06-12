Irish Times sold to downtown Worcester property owner
Established downtown property owners, the Krock family, have bought another building on Main Street, purchasing the Irish Times building across from the county courthouse at auction Tuesday for $925,000. “We're excited about this property in downtown Worcester, and looking forward to redeveloping it,” said Katie Krock, one of the principals of the LLC that purchased the building.
