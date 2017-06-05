In Worcester, tax auctions are the norm

Two dozen people came to Worcester's City Hall on a Wednesday morning this past May, seeing money in other's taxes and debt. The occasion was a yearly auction of tax collector deeds - in other words, the sale of property tax debt - and attracted bidders representing a cross section of the city's real estate investment community: townies looking to expand their local property holdings, sharks from out-of-town investment companies and small-timers who had heard rumors that this was the ticket to cheap and easy real estate ownership.

