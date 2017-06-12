Housing, public market proposed for vacant lot at Kelley Square

A local businessman wants to put a four-story building on a vacant lot at Kelley Square, with housing, a public market and a restaurant. The development would include 48 market-rate housing units on the upper three floors, with a total of 68 bedrooms, and approximately 11,636 square feet of rentable commercial space on the first floor that will feature a public market, according to Todd E. Brodeur, a lawyer representing Harding Green LLC. The site, which consists of two properties - 220 Harding St. and 152 Green St. - is considered a key parcel in the Canal District because of its prominent location north of Kelley Square.

