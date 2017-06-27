Holden home invasion suspect held on ...

Holden home invasion suspect held on $500,000 cash bail

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER - A Holden man was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail Wednesday on charges stemming from what authorities said was an April 15 home invasion on Dawson Road in which both he and the homeowner were shot. Marc R. Aldana, 25, of 88 Moscow Road, Holden, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Worcester Superior Court on charges of home invasion, armed burglary, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, armed assault with intent to rob, carrying a firearm without a license, injury to a depository or safe and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Tue slick willie expl... 9
Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury Tue Northeast Music S... 1
Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th Jun 26 Beatleman 1
Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer Jun 25 Northeast Music S... 1
News Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ... Jun 24 Brown 1
News Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b... Jun 23 Buddy 1
Dianne Williamson Jun 18 Go To Hell 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,091 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC