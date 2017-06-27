Holden home invasion suspect held on $500,000 cash bail
WORCESTER - A Holden man was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail Wednesday on charges stemming from what authorities said was an April 15 home invasion on Dawson Road in which both he and the homeowner were shot. Marc R. Aldana, 25, of 88 Moscow Road, Holden, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Worcester Superior Court on charges of home invasion, armed burglary, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, armed assault with intent to rob, carrying a firearm without a license, injury to a depository or safe and conspiracy to commit burglary.
