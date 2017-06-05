Holden anti-hate group takes message ...

Holden anti-hate group takes message to selectmen

10 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

HOLDEN – The Board of Selectmen heard from a group of residents Monday representing the "Hate Has No Home Here" campaign. According to the campaign's website, the movement is founded on the idea that “It's easy to hate people we don't know.” The local group, Hate Has No Home Worcester County, was represented by Holden resident Karen King, who said, “We love this town and we want to ensure that it is an inclusive community that is supportive and welcoming.” To this goal the group is selling, at cost, yard signs and posters that bear its message in the five most common languages spoken in Worcester Country, along with Arabic.

Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

