Hitting the brakes: Benson & Wood auto mechanics to close doors
After 90 years at the same location, Benson & Wood at 367 Park Ave. is lowering its last hydraulic-powered car lift, aligning its last set of tires, changing its last spark plug and closing the garage doors for good. Robert F. “Sy” Simoncini, 70, of Worcester and Bruce M. Cutler, 60, of Spencer are the owners of Benson & Wood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Williamson
|Jun 18
|Go To Hell
|1
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC