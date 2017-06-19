Hitting the brakes: Benson & Wood auto mechanics to close doors

After 90 years at the same location, Benson & Wood at 367 Park Ave. is lowering its last hydraulic-powered car lift, aligning its last set of tires, changing its last spark plug and closing the garage doors for good. Robert F. “Sy” Simoncini, 70, of Worcester and Bruce M. Cutler, 60, of Spencer are the owners of Benson & Wood.

