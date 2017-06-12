Gun locks to be given out at Worcester gun buyback
The city will "buy back" guns and give away gun locks June 24 in collaboration with UMass Memorial Medical Center and the Worcester district attorney. Grocery gift cards will be given in exchange for any type of gun turned in.
