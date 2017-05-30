Gonzalez aims for "fairer and safer" system with justice reforms
Democrat Jay Gonzalez, in a pitch for comprehensive criminal justice reform that could appeal to the progressive wing of his party, called Thursday for the elimination of nearly all mandatory minimum sentences in Massachusetts. Gonzalez, who is one of three declared Democratic candidates for governor in 2018, put forward a package of policy prescriptions to address problems he sees in the state's prison system, including over-incarceration and lack of adequate supports and treatment options for inmates to prevent reoffending.
