Gift certificates for guns Saturday at Worcester church
WORCESTER - Residents looking to dispose of an unwanted gun may turn it in Saturday and get a gift certificate for their efforts at the semiannual Goods for Guns buyback program at the Unitarian Universalist Church. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the church at 90 Holden St, Worcester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Williamson
|Jun 18
|Go To Hell
|1
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC