Former Worcester cop Motyka guilty of assaulting prisoner

A former police officer accused of kicking a handcuffed and shackled prisoner in a holding cell at police headquarters in 2014 has been convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon . In finding 52-year-old Michael J. Motyka guilty Thursday, after a jury-waived trial in Worcester Superior Court, Judge Richard T. Tucker said he recognized that police officers are justified in using reasonable force under certain circumstances, but that the right to use such force was "not without limits.

