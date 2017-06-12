Families gather for Juneteenth Festiv...

Families gather for Juneteenth Festival in Worcester

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The 19th annual Black Heritage Juneteenth Festival was held Saturday at Institute Park on Salisbury Street. The daylong celebration of African-American culture and history featured music, food, games and plenty of fun for families. Juneteenth, the name a blend of June and 19th, is also known as Emancipation Day, or Freedom Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J... May 26 Beatleman 1
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr '17 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,204 • Total comments across all topics: 281,833,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC