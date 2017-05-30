Editorial: Dems' great divide
While at the national level Democrats strive to win back those centrist voters who abandoned the party in droves in 2016, Massachusetts Democrats - meeting at their annual convention today - are looking ever leftward. Last year's Bernie Sanders supporters have this year reinvented themselves as Our Revolution Massachusetts and are coming to the Worcester conclave armed with amendments galore to the party's platform and recommendations for "democratizing" the party's structure ahead of the next presidential election.
