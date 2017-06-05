Ed Markey moves to cork G-man 'leak' criticism

Senator Ed Markey speaks to the Democratic Convention held in the DCU Center. June 3, 2017 Staff photo Chris Christo Bay State U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey defended ousted FBI Director James B. Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and charged that President Trump "may very well have engaged in obstruction of justice" during a press conference yesterday in Boston.

