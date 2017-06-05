Ed Markey moves to cork G-man 'leak' criticism
Senator Ed Markey speaks to the Democratic Convention held in the DCU Center. June 3, 2017 Staff photo Chris Christo Bay State U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey defended ousted FBI Director James B. Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and charged that President Trump "may very well have engaged in obstruction of justice" during a press conference yesterday in Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC