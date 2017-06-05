Eagle Scout to build rain garden in S...

Eagle Scout to build rain garden in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury will be the beneficiary of a new rain garden, courtesy of Shrewsbury resident Alex Pellizzari of Boy Scout Troop 1004. Pellizzari appeared before the Board of Selectmen May 23 to ask for permission to construct the garden as part of his Eagle Scout Service Project.

