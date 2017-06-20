Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! Coming to Worcester

The legacy of the beloved "Mister Rogers" lives on with the hit television series, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, from The Fr Ed Rogers Company and airing daily on PBS KIDS. Now, Daniel and all of his friends are hopping aboard Trolley to delight live audiences with Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! coming to The Hanover Theatre for Performing Arts in Worcester, Massachusetts on October 7 at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.

