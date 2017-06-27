Cultural grants touted as a investment in our historya
WORCESTER - Nearly $1 million in state grants to Central Massachusetts cultural organizations, the latest in a decade's worth of state investment in the region's creative economy, were spotlighted at a reception at the American Antiquarian Society on Wednesday. Lt. Gov. Karyn E. Polito, a Shrewsbury Republican, addressed the gathering marking the 10th anniversary of the Massachusetts Cultural Facilities Fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Tue
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury
|Tue
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|Jun 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Jun 25
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
|Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b...
|Jun 23
|Buddy
|1
|Dianne Williamson
|Jun 18
|Go To Hell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC