Cordelia Fenton, 73, of Westborough

13 hrs ago

We live in a less loving, caring, and compassionate world due to the passing of Cordelia Glass Fenton on Wednesday, June 21. Cordelia died peacefully at home following a four-year struggle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis . Cory lived in the Worcester area throughout her life.

