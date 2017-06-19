Comic Con headed to Worcester Posted at

Sure, there are a few pop culture figures of note at this year's MASSive Comic Con, such as wrestlers Diamond Dallas Page and Booker T, "Stranger Things" actor "Chester Rushing" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" actors Kevin MCNally and Martin Klebba, but really, the star attractions are the comic book creators. This year's comic writers and artists set to attend include Amanda Conner & Jimmy Palmiotti , Stéphane Roux , Megan Hutchison , Tim Townsend , Dave Johnson , Paul Mounts , Cully Hamner , Nelson Faro DeCastro , Frank Tieri and Ming Doyle , among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.