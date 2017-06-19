City Hall Notebook: Public input sought on redesigned website Updated at
The public can now check out the pilot version of the city's newly-redesigned website and let city officials know what they think about it. The easiest way to view it is to go to the home page of the city website and click on the link that reads: "The City of Worcester Pilot Website Redesign."
