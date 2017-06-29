Campaign under way to paint new murals at Worcestera s Elm Park Community School
WORCESTER – The only level 4 school left in the district, Elm Park Community School is currently undergoing a transformation school officials hope will bring it out of that under-performing designation. Now, the school could get a physical makeover to match, thanks to a new campaign that seeks to paint nearly a dozen new murals inside and outside the building.
