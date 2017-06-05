Boston man found guilty of 2003 murder in Fitchburg
A Superior Court jury found Tyrone C. Strong guilty of first-degree murder in the 2003 shooting death of Christian A. Perez in Fitchburg, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Perez, 23, of Worcester, was shot multiple times in the head on Sept. 2, 2003, in an armed robbery on Middle Street in Fitchburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC