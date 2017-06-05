Boston man found guilty of 2003 murde...

Boston man found guilty of 2003 murder in Fitchburg

14 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

A Superior Court jury found Tyrone C. Strong guilty of first-degree murder in the 2003 shooting death of Christian A. Perez in Fitchburg, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Perez, 23, of Worcester, was shot multiple times in the head on Sept. 2, 2003, in an armed robbery on Middle Street in Fitchburg.

