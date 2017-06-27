Boston drivers are dead last in insurance company safety report
An annual report from the Allstate insurance company ranks the Hub dead last in a driver safety survey of 200 US cities. Other cellar dwellers include Worcester, ranked 198th, Springfield, ranked 196th, and Providence, ranked 194th.
