Boston developer wants to reshape old Worcester courthouse into housing

14 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Trinity Financial will buy the vacant building from the city for $1.3 million, with plans to convert the courthouse into 125 units of housing. The building has been vacant for nearly a decade, during which state and city officials have tried to find a buyer.

