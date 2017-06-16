Black bear spotted in Framingham

A young black bear was spotted in Framingham Friday afternoon near the Macomber Farm on Badger Road about 4 p.m., the town's police department wrote on Facebook. Officials at the Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife believe that bear had been previously removed from Worcester in May. Encounters with black bears are increasingly common this time of year as young males leave their mothers to claim their own territory, according to the MassWildLife .

