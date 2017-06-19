Berkshire Hills' quest to becomes New England's next breakout bank
With its pending purchase of Commerce Bank in Worcester, Mass., and a Boston address staked out for its new headquarters, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is moving closer toward its goal of becoming New England's next regional bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Banker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b...
|18 hr
|Buddy
|1
|Dianne Williamson
|Jun 18
|Go To Hell
|1
|Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J...
|May 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr '17
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr '17
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC