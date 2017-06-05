Battle looms over proposed $3M budget...

Battle looms over proposed $3M budget cut in Worcester

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

With the City Council poised to act Tuesday night on City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr.'s $632.2 million fiscal 2018 budget recommendation, it is being cautioned against cutting money for the city's health insurance trust fund. Councilor-at-Large Michael T. Gaffney has said he will be proposing a $3.5 million cut to that trust fund because he believes there is more than sufficient money in that account to absorb the reduction without negatively affecting the city's ability to pay medical claims for employees and retirees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Live music at Highfields Golf Course Tavern - J... May 26 Beatleman 1
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr '17 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr '17 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,778 • Total comments across all topics: 281,544,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC