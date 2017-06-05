Battle looms over proposed $3M budget cut in Worcester
With the City Council poised to act Tuesday night on City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr.'s $632.2 million fiscal 2018 budget recommendation, it is being cautioned against cutting money for the city's health insurance trust fund. Councilor-at-Large Michael T. Gaffney has said he will be proposing a $3.5 million cut to that trust fund because he believes there is more than sufficient money in that account to absorb the reduction without negatively affecting the city's ability to pay medical claims for employees and retirees.
