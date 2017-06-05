Ayer man in drug probe now faces gun ...

Ayer man in drug probe now faces gun charges

Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

A 33-year-old Ayer man investigated for allegedly dealing drugs inside the Worcester County House of Correction is facing firearms charges after a letter he wrote to his girlfriend led police to a gun he allegedly stashed in Ayer, according to court records. Michael Smith, whose last known address is 229 Snake Hill Road, Ayer, is being held on $10,000 cash bail in connection with a drug and firearms case he is facing in Worcester Superior Court, according to records.

