AbbVie workers go back to school, lend a hand at Worcester East Middle
The workers from the Worcester pharmaceutical company toiled all day to assemble furniture, organize new books, decorate walls with science-themed artwork and set up new technology. The spacious room, now filled with lab tables, books and iPads, will improve the way students experience and engage with science.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Jun 27
|slick willie expl...
|9
|Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury
|Jun 27
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th
|Jun 26
|Beatleman
|1
|Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer
|Jun 25
|Northeast Music S...
|1
|Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ...
|Jun 24
|Brown
|1
|Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b...
|Jun 23
|Buddy
|1
|Dianne Williamson
|Jun 18
|Go To Hell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC