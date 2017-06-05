a Playing Indiana : Nipmucs offer views on proposed anti-mascot bill

Walter A. Vickers, also called Natachaman, former chief of the Hassanamisco Nipmucs of Grafton, used to root for the old Boston Braves, whose baseball uniform was adorned with a tomahawk across the front. Mr. Vickers, of Northboro, advised Algonquin Regional High School in Northboro on the crossed tomahawks its sports teams use as a symbol, and Nipmuc Regional High School in Upton on the profile of an Eastern Woodland Indian used by the school as an emblem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.