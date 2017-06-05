a Playing Indiana : Nipmucs offer vie...

a Playing Indiana : Nipmucs offer views on proposed anti-mascot bill

Walter A. Vickers, also called Natachaman, former chief of the Hassanamisco Nipmucs of Grafton, used to root for the old Boston Braves, whose baseball uniform was adorned with a tomahawk across the front. Mr. Vickers, of Northboro, advised Algonquin Regional High School in Northboro on the crossed tomahawks its sports teams use as a symbol, and Nipmuc Regional High School in Upton on the profile of an Eastern Woodland Indian used by the school as an emblem.

