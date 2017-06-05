2 Worcester men arrested in armed hom...

2 Worcester men arrested in armed home invasion in Marlboro

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

MARLBORO – Two Worcester men armed with a handgun are accused of breaking into a Hosmer Street home, beating a resident and tying up a woman before being arrested by police after a short chase Thursday. Officer Robert Insani was patrolling Hosmer Street around 12:20 p.m. when he saw two men, later identified as Willie Kusi and Travis Davis, run from the front door of a split-level home.

