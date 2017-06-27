15 charged in January prison riot in ...

15 charged in January prison riot in Shirley

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Fifteen current and former inmates of the state's maximum-security prison in Shirley have been indicted on charges stemming from a riot there in January, Worcester County prosecutors said Tuesday. Each of the 15 men faces five charges: malicious destruction of property over $250, vandalism, disturbing a correctional institution, injury to a building during unlawful assembly, and injury to the property of a correctional institution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... 3 hr slick willie expl... 9
Beatles For Sale in Shrewsbury 3 hr Northeast Music S... 1
Beatles For Sale - Grafton Town Common July 26th Mon Beatleman 1
Dan Kirouac - Val's restaurant dates this summer Jun 25 Northeast Music S... 1
News Southbridge man, son indicted again on charges ... Jun 24 Brown 1
News Webster seeks probe of emails alleging police b... Jun 23 Buddy 1
Dianne Williamson Jun 18 Go To Hell 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Worcester County was issued at June 27 at 3:56PM EDT

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,231 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC