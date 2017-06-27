15 charged in January prison riot in Shirley

Fifteen current and former inmates of the state's maximum-security prison in Shirley have been indicted on charges stemming from a riot there in January, Worcester County prosecutors said Tuesday. Each of the 15 men faces five charges: malicious destruction of property over $250, vandalism, disturbing a correctional institution, injury to a building during unlawful assembly, and injury to the property of a correctional institution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.