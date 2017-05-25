Worcestera s Albion rooming house gets OK to add residents
The License Commission has given the owner of the Albion rooming house at 765 Main St. permission to increase the number of rooms from 68 to 72 and the number of residents from 88 to as many as 100. Commission members Anthony Salvidio and Walter Shea voted in favor of the increases, while member Barbara G. Haller opposed them.
