Worcestera s Albion rooming house get...

Worcestera s Albion rooming house gets OK to add residents

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The License Commission has given the owner of the Albion rooming house at 765 Main St. permission to increase the number of rooms from 68 to 72 and the number of residents from 88 to as many as 100. Commission members Anthony Salvidio and Walter Shea voted in favor of the increases, while member Barbara G. Haller opposed them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ... Apr 29 Tim Leydon 1
Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary Apr 28 Tim Leydon 1
Boulevard Dinah Apr 25 Gravy Train 1
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar '17 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar '17 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Recession
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,428 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC