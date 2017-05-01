Worcester to forgive parking tickets in Lake Ave. sweep
The city is forgiving 15 parking tickets, at $50 each, that were issued Thursday for cars on Lake Avenue as the Department of Public Works prepared for street sweeping Friday, city spokesman John F. Hill said in an e-mail Monday. The action comes after Lake Avenue resident Steven Power called on the city to forgive all tickets, saying that city notices had led residents to believe Friday was the day parking would not be allowed.
