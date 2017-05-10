Worcester schools say tests show low ...

Worcester schools say tests show low PCB levels at Doherty

22 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER – Recent tests of Doherty Memorial High School show the building has levels of potentially harmful toxins well below the government's threshold for concern, according to the district. Tests for polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, conducted at 10 spots throughout the school on April 24 returned results that in most cases didn't even reach the detectable limit established by the Environmental Protection Agency, the School Department said in an announcement Thursday afternoon.

