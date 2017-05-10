Worcester schools say tests show low PCB levels at Doherty
WORCESTER – Recent tests of Doherty Memorial High School show the building has levels of potentially harmful toxins well below the government's threshold for concern, according to the district. Tests for polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, conducted at 10 spots throughout the school on April 24 returned results that in most cases didn't even reach the detectable limit established by the Environmental Protection Agency, the School Department said in an announcement Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim burials at Worcestera s Hope Cemetery a ...
|Apr 29
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Islamic burials at Hope Cemetary
|Apr 28
|Tim Leydon
|1
|Boulevard Dinah
|Apr 25
|Gravy Train
|1
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|Mar '17
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar '17
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC