Worcester police use pepper spray on man who allegedly swung bat at officers after biting neighbor

WORCESTER – Police used pepper spray Sunday to subdue a man they said answered his door holding a baseball bat and began swinging it at officers investigating a report of him biting and choking a neighbor. Officers responded to a call for help at a rooming house at 34 Richards St. around 2 a.m., the Police Department said in a news release, and found a man in torn clothes bleeding from the hand and arm.

