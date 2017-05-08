Worcester police officers embark on fundraising run to DC

With more than 450 miles ahead of them, 14 law enforcement officers from the city stepped off from the front of City Hall Tuesday morning, bound for the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. Members of the group are running in a round-the-clock relay, each taking several legs, adding up to about 40 miles, all to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester. As they prepared to leave City Hall, a crowd gathered to cheer them on, and they were blessed with a prayer and a sprinkling of holy water.

