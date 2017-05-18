Worcester police make arrests in robbery of man knocked unconscious
Police have made two arrests since a man was knocked unconscious and robbed Monday night on Mount Pleasant Street. According to police, Robert Ester, 52, of 87 Perry Ave., was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with attempted robbery and breaking and entering into a locked depository . Police said he was one of several suspects they were working to identify in connection with the attack, which sent the 41-year-old victim to the hospital.
