Worcester police: Gun shown in road rage incident

Police said they are investigating a road rage incident in which a man reportedly threatened another driver with a handgun on West Boylston Street on Friday, April 28. On that date, police said a 29-year-old man met with officers and said he and his wife had been driving on West Boylston Street near Bourne Street when the driver of an older-model Honda made a wide turn and nearly entered the victim's lane. The vehicles didn't collide.

