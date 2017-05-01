Worcester OKs tax deal to construct building in industrial park

The City Council unanimously approved a 20-year tax-relief deal Tuesday night for construction of a building in the South Worcester Industrial Park. The $1.5 million project, to be undertaken by Armory Business Center LLC, involves construction of a 20,500- to 24,000-square-foot building at 49 Canterbury St., designed to provide much-needed modern space in the city for small manufacturing operations.

