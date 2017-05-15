Worcester officersa run to DC paid em...

Worcester officersa run to DC paid emotional, as well as fundraising dividends

WORCESTER - Hours of solitary, reflective running wasn't enough to prepare Worcester police officers for the emotional end of their journey as they reached the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., just before 5 a.m. Friday to find a small group from Auburn and Leicester waiting to meet them. "It was 15 or 20 people that greeted us, but it felt like 30,000 people," said Officer Nate Reando, who ran some of the 450 miles.

