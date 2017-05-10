Worcester man stopped for speeding faces drug charges
A Worcester man faces drug charges after 38.5 grams of cocaine were allegedly found in his car when he was stopped for speeding in Marion, according to police. Pierre Benoit, 26, of Worcester, was arrested after he was stopped at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday for driving 90 mph on Interstate 195 in Marion, state police said.
